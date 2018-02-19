VIDEO: 'Horrific' robbery of a 12-year-old girl in Derbyshire

Police have released CCTV footage of a ‘horrific’ robbery involving a 12-year-old girl.

Yesterday (Sunday, February 18) at about 4.40pm, the young victim was walking alone having just been to the local shops on an errand for her mum, when she was attacked by a man who struggled violently with her and stole her phone.

DC Mick Stainsby, who is investigating the crime, said: “The CCTV footage captures the horrific incident taking place. I realise that the quality is not the best but we have released it quickly in the hope that someone will recognise the man.”

The man is described as: white/tanned, aged between 16 and 19-years, about 5’ 6” tall, slim build and said to have a ‘European accent’. His hair is described as black and being in a V-shape at the back, shaved at the sides and longer on top.

DC Stainsby added: “The 12-year-old victim has been very brave but was attacked for apparently no other reason than to steal her phone, a rose gold iPhone 6s.

“I would urge anyone who knows the man or has been offered such a phone for sale since yesterday to make contact with us as soon as possible.”

The attack happened on Cambridge Street Derby.

If you have any information about this incident please contact Mick on 101, quoting reference number 18000079151.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111 or by visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org