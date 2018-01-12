VIDEO: Biking legend Carl Fogarty films promotional video for Triumph Motorcycles at Buxton Speedway

When leading British motorcycle manufacturer Triumph and Carl 'Foggy' Fogarty filmed a promotional video for a new model there was only one possible location for the shoot - Buxton Speedway.

The former World Superbike champion, and winner of I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here, returned to the track, home of Buxton Hitmen, to film the video for Triumph's Street Scrambler.

Carl Fogarty at Buxton Speedway.

Despite difficult riding conditions, Foggy left his Street Scrambler completely standard, including the bike’s OEM Metzeler Tourance road tyres.

Triumph explained that they chose the Buxton location as they knew Foggy had ridden there before and would be comfortable with the track and surface.

And despite the Buxton weather being (typically) rather gloomy, Foggy thoroughly enjoyed himself!

Foggy said: “It’s that kind of bike, it wants to be on the road and it wants to be off-road as well… It’s just really good fun.

“This I what I love about flattracking. I can bring my own bike down here, even with road tyres on a wet muddy day, have some fun and chuck it back in the van.”

