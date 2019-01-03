'Very happy' painter and decorator took his own life in the High Peak

Heartfelt tributes have been paid during an inquest into the death of a much-loved painter and decorator.

David Osbaldiston, 45, of New Street, New Mills, was found hanged in woodland on April 15 last year, Chesterfield coroners' court heard on Thursday.

Coroner Sophie Cartwright concluded that Mr Osbaldiston tragically took his own life.

Paying tribute to her son during the inquest, Denise Osbaldiston said: "David was very outgoing - he was the life and soul of any party.

"He was a very happy person who loved his friends and family.

"He never said he felt suicidal.

"I last spoke to him the day before he died and there was nothing that caused me any concerns about him.

"When I found out he'd died, I was confused and bewildered.

"I don't know why he did it."

The inquest heard Mr Osbaldiston - who liked keeping active and supported Liverpool Football Club - went for a bike ride with his friend John Dexter on the morning of April 14.

Mr Dexter said: "He was laughing and joking and talking about a new bike he was going to buy - there was no indication he was down or depressed.

"I knew him for six years and he was always there for you - he'd do anything for you.

"He loved his family - especially his mum and kids.

"David was a happy, positive man - he was never a quitter."

The inquest heard Mr Osbaldiston later went to work then returned home where he had an argument with his partner and was asked to leave.

The following morning, two runners found Mr Osbaldiston hanged in woodland in Birch Vale and alerted police.

PC Kate Barlow, of Derbyshire Constabulart, told the inquest that a 'goodbye letter' was found on his person.

Recording a conclusion of suicide, coroner Ms Cartwright said: "It's clear that David was a hard-working man who loved his family and friends

"He had everything to live for, including a new baby on the way.

"His death is a tragedy."

She urged people to talk about their feelings.

Whoever you are, however you feel, whatever life has done to you, please remember that you are not alone and help is at hand. You can call the Samaritans for free on 116 123 or email them jo@Samaritans.org. The Samaritans are there all day, every day.