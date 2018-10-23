Vegetarian cafe to open in Buxton town centre

A vegetarian cafe is set to open in Buxton town centre.

The Herb Garden Vegetarian Bistro on Hardwick Street will launch next month.

The cafe’s website states: “The Herb Garden Vegetarian Bistro offers you freshly made hot and cold plant based vegetarian and vegan food with tastes from around the world.

“Sandwiches, quesadillas, soups, pies, bakes and stews are just a few of the dishes you will find on our daily and specials menus when you visit us.

“Speciality coffees and a range of teas are available as well as a selection of homemade cakes, bakes and biscuits with vegan and gluten free options.”

High Peak Borough Council (HPBC) approved a planning application for the cafe during a meeting last week.

In the application, applicant Andrew Pickup stated: “This brings something unique to Buxton as at present there is no vegetarian cafe within the Buxton area."

According to its website, the cafe will be open between 10.30am and 3.30pm on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday. It will be closed on Wednesday on Sunday.



