Van filled with stolen charity bags seized by Derbyshire Police

A van filled with stolen charity bags from Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance’s charity has been seized by Derbyshire Police.

The force’s road policing unit seized the charity bags during a raid on the van because it was being used by criminals to aid offending measures.

The suspect was arrested and admitted in an interview that he weighs the fabrics to sell on for cash.

The fabrics have since been returned to the air ambulance charity.

The statement from the road policing unit said: “We don’t just deal with traffic, we catch vehicles used by criminals to facilitate their offending.

“This includes kangoo in Chesterfield, full to the roof of stolen Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance’s charity bags.

“The driver arrested and all goods have been returned to the charity.

“He admitted in interview he weighs the fabric in for cash.”