Vacant Buxton care home to be turned into apartments

A vacant care home in Buxton is to be turned into flats.

High Peak Borough Council has approved a planning application to convert the former Derby House Nursing Home on Broad Walk into six apartments.

Six parking spaces will be created at the rear of the property, accessed from Hartington Road.

A council report states: "The scheme facilitates the reuse of a vacant Grade II-listed building that occupies a prominent position within the Buxton Central Conservation Area.

"It is considered that the proposed development constitutes sustainable development and a recommendation of approval is provided."

During a consultation period on the planning application, one member of the public raised concerns that Hartington Road cannot support any more on-street parking.

Derby Road Nursing Home, which looked after 31 elderly people, closed at the end of October, 2016.

