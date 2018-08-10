Urgent warning issued after members of the public try to walk through large moorland blaze on The Roaches

An urgent warning has been issued to people to stay away from the scene of a large moorland fire on The Roaches.

Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service, helped by colleagues from Derbyshire, have been at the scene of the fire since just after 1.30pm on Thursday.

Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service said people had been trying to walk through the fire. Photo - Rod Kirkpatrick/F Stop Press

Pictures and video show large moorland fire on The Roaches

And now the fire service have had to issue a warning to people to stay away.

In a tweet, Staffordshire Fire Service said: "ATTENTION! Please avoid the Roaches area.

Firefighters tackling 'substantial' grass fire at the Roaches

"The scene is very dangerous and there have been members of the public trying to walk through.

"Please helps us share this message to keep the community safe!

"Keep windows and doors closed if you area is affected by smoke #RoachesFire"

Large fire creates 'smoke plume' which can be seen over Derbyshire

Video and picture courtesy of Rod Kirkpatrick/F Stop Press.