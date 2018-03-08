Update: Firefighters helped by mountain rescue team after accident

Firefighters and a mountain rescue team rescued a man who was trapped by a vehicle in the snowy conditions at Sparrowpit this morning.

Crews from Buxton Chapelenlefrith and Whaleybridge rescued the man during the incident at around 8am.

Buxton Mountain Rescue Team were called to assist after the man was released.

Andy Humberstone of Buxton Mountain Rescue said: “There were a couple of people trying to recover a vehicle which had become stuck in the snow and one of them became trapped and crushed.

“It was not one of our normal jobs but because of the snowy conditions it was difficult for the ambulance to get up there.

After the fire services released the casualty we put him on one of our stretchers and carried him down to the ambulance.”