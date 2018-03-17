UPDATE: Accidents reported on A515 and A53 near Buxton

Accidents were reported on two main roads out of Buxton on Saturday afternoon.

Derbyshire police said multi-vehicle collisions on the A53 at Axe Edge and the A515 at Brierlow Bar were causing congestion in the area.

The A53, which connects Buxton with Leek and Stoke-on-Trent, was shut at around 1pm close to the Derbyshire/Staffordshire border.

AA Traffic News reported the accident involved seven vehicles, adding: "Officers are on scene and clearing the road.

"Although the accident is being cleared the road will continue to be closed due to the weather."

The A515 crash occurred at around 2.20pm on the route towards Buxton, near to the fire station.

Derbyshire police said motorists were advised to find alternative routes.

"It is thought that low visibility in heavy snow contributed to both accidents," a spokesperson said.

"Thankfully, there were no serious injuries."

Heavy snow showers and strong winds have resulted in difficult driving conditions on many high-level routes in the area. The A57 Snake Pass also remains closed due to drifting snow.

A yellow weather warning for snow and ice remains in force for Derbyshire throughout Saturday, and was upgraded to amber earlier this afternoon.

Derbyshire County Council has warned that road conditions are expected to deteriorate throughout the day.