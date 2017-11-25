Search

UPDATE: A53 Buxton to Leek road now open

Traffic and travel.
The A53 has now been opened by police after it was closed in both directions due to bad weather and a broken down lorry.

The road was shut for nearly two hours from 7am to 9am as Highways gritted the road between Upper Hulme and Buxton this morning - Saturday, November 25 - however Staffordshire Police say it is now open.

A force spokesman said: “The A53 Upper Hulme to Buxton is now open but please pass with care.”