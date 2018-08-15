University 'looking at strategy' for Buxton sports hall

The University of Derby has confirmed it is 'looking at a strategy' for Harpur Hill sports hall in Buxton.

The news comes after it emerged Buxton and Leek College will move its indoor sport courses from the hall to its Leek campus from September.

Ollie Shearer, head of sports development at the University of Derby, said: "A decision was made to move all higher education sports degree courses from Harpur Hill in Buxton to the University of Derby's Derby campus from September 2017.

"The university's Kedleston Road site is home to a £10.8million sports centre, fully equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and, as our sports degree courses are science-based, we wanted our students to have access to the very best lab and sporting equipment, which is housed at Derby.

"Until recently, further education-level indoor sport used the Harpur Hill sports hall for some of its tuition.

"However, due to falling demand in Buxton, Buxton and Leek College has made the decision to move indoor sport provision to its Leek campus from September 2018.

"Further education outdoor sport continues to be taught from the Buxton campus.

"The University of Derby's estates team is currently looking at a strategy for the Harpur Hill sports hall and is exploring suitable options to make best use of the land."

As previously reported, plans for a new £15million housing development on the site of the former High Peak College in Harpur Hill have been submitted.

