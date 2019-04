The event at the Devonshire Dome featured something for all ages - from magic slime potion classes and a gaming zone to replica displays and a star-studded guest list.

Joe Farloam tries out the futuristic virtual reality game. Eric Gregory jpimedia Buy a Photo

Escaping from Harry Potter's case is Ella Edwards helped by dad Ben. Eric Gregory jpimedia Buy a Photo

Sinclair Ashton and his wife were Hilo and Princess Leia. Eric Gregory jpimedia Buy a Photo

Emilia Clark on the large seat of knives. Eric Gregory jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more