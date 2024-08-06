Unconscious climber taken to hospital – after fall at popular Peak District beauty spot

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 6th Aug 2024, 10:50 BST

Edale Mountain Rescue helped the climber, before they were transported to a hospital.

The incident happened just before 8 pm yesterday (August 5) when the Edale Mountain Rescue Team were called to reports of a fallen climber at Stoney Middleton in the Peak District.

A climber fell while climbing the Bitterfingers Wall, and was initially rendered unconscious.

Mountain rescue team members were swiftly on the scene and met the informant at the roadhead, along with the statutory services and air ambulance personnel.

The casualty was treated for their injuries before being packaged on the team stretcher and conveyed down to the road and the awaiting land ambulance for transportation to a hospital.

