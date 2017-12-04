Ultra runner Ian Dalton’s feat for Blythe House Hospice

Ultra runner Ian Dalton of Chapel-en-le-Frith has overcome the obstacles of a gruelling challenge to raise £596.93 for Blythe House Hospice.

Ian completed the seven-day Grand to Grand Ultra in the Grand Canyon, America, despite slipping and hurting his ankle and back in the opening stages of the run.

Steep climbs were part of the challenge in September.

Ian is a veteran ultra runner having completed similar events before for local charities.