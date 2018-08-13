Two young men arrested on suspicion of supplying heroin and crack cocaine in Buxton

Two young men have been arrested on suspicion of supplying heroin and crack cocaine in Buxton.

Officers on patrol on Bridge Street stopped an Audi Q3 on August 8.

Derbyshire police said they found what is believed to be heroin and crack cocaine, along with cash, and both men were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

The 19-year-old and 17-year-old, who are both from Manchester, have been questioned and released under investigation while inquiries continue.

PC Dave Harrison, of the North Division Impact Team, said: “We are working hard to investigate and disrupt the supply of drugs in the High Peak area, and would encourage the community to continue to report any suspicious activity or information about the misuse of drugs. We will always take reports we receive seriously, will investigate and follow up on any information we receive.”