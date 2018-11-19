Two women die in crash in Derbyshire town

Police are appealing for witnesses after two women died in a crash in a Derbyshire town.

Officers were called to the A515 Clifton Road in Ashbourne at 11.10pm on Saturday after receiving reports of a two-car collision.

The incident involved a silver Mercedes C Class, travelling away from Ashbourne, and a white Renault Clio which was travelling in the opposite direction.

The driver of the Mercedes, a 49-year-old woman from Swadlincote, and the driver of the Renault, a 26-year-old woman from Hatton, were both pronounced dead at the scene.

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said: "The families of both women have been made aware and our thoughts are with them at this time.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has dashcam footage of the incident or the moments preceding it should call police on 101 and quote reference number 18*557391.