Two people charged with theft from Buxton shops

A man and woman have been arrested and charged with several thefts from a number of stores in Buxton.

Ashley Joule, 38, of Macclesfield Road, Buxton, has been charged with nine shoplifting offences from McColl’s and Marks and Spencers stores in Buxton over a six month period, between March and August this year.

Cassandra Charlton, 31, of Dale Terrace, has charged with three offences of theft of shoplifting at McColl’s and Ryman stores, also in Buxton, during July and August this year.

They were both arrested individually by the High Peak Crime Action Team on Wednesday, August 15 and later charged. The offences are not connected to each other.

Both the man and woman are due to appear at separate hearings before magistrate’s at Chesterfield Justice Centre early next month.