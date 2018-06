Emergency services were rushed to Newhaven after two cars were in a head-on smash.

At just before 10.30pm, Monday, June 4, two fire crews attended the call of a road traffic collision with people trapped inside on the A515.

A spokesman for Derbyshire Police said: “Two cars were involved in a head on collision, however all persons were out of the vehicles on fire service arrival.

“Crews made the area safe and assisted Derbyshire Police.”