Two people had to be freed after a car crashed in Little Hayfield.

Firefighters from Chapel-en-le-Frith and Glossop were called out to Glossop Road at around 3.30pm this afternoon, Sunday, November 26.

A Derbyshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said: “One vehicle was on its side, two persons released by fire crews and East Midlands Ambulance Service, Derbyshire Police were also in attendance.”