Two charged with Class A drug offences in Chapel-en-le-Frith

Heroin and crack cocaine were discovered at a house in Chapel-en-le-Frith and a man and woman have been charged with drug supply offences.

A Derbyshire Police spokesman said: “Our officers carried out a search warrant on Tuesday, November 28 on Marsh Way.

“They discovered drugs, believed to be heroin and crack cocaine, drug related items, cash and mobile phones which were all seized.”

Martina Furness, 30, of Marsh Way, and Bambanani Bacela, 25, of no fixed address but from the Manchester area, were arrested on the same day at the address.

Mr Bacela was charged with possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and Ms Furness was charged with being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.

They were both appeared at Chesterfield Justice Centre for an initial hearing on Wednesday, December 6.

The case was passed to Derby Crown Court for trial in January.