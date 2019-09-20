Two-car crash on A515 Buxton road leaves three injured

Three people have been taken to hospital - one with life-threatening injuries - following a crash on the A515.

The collision between a maroon Citroen C4 and white Vauxhall Astra, on the northbound Newhaven stretch of the A515 towards Buxton, happened shortly before 10.20am on Friday.

The 58-year-old driver of the Astra was airlifted to Stoke hospital but on arrival his injuries were not deemed to be serious.

A 69-year-old man, a passenger in the C4, was taken to the Royal Derby Hospital where he was assessed as having life threatening injuries. He has been transferred to the Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham for further treatment.

The driver of the C4, a 58-year-old woman, was also taken to hospital in Derby but her injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

Derbyshire police are appealing for witnesses, or anyone with dashcam footage, to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 19*502525.