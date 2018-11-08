TV and vacuum burgled from Buxton home

A Buxton home has been burgled.

Derbyshire Police is investigating the crime and said a television and a vacuum cleaner was taken from the home on Curbar Road.

A police spokesman said: "We’re appealing for information after a break-in at a home in Buxton.

"The burglary happened sometime overnight between Saturday, October 27 and Sunday, October 28 on Curbar Road.

"Have you noticed anything suspicious in the area or do you have any information which could help with our inquiries?

"If so, or if you have any information which could help with our inquiries, please get in touch using one of the following non-emergency contact methods."

Please quote the reference number 18*518637 and name of the officer in the case, PCSO Linda Cook, in any correspondence.

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Phone – call 101.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Please note in the event of an emergency you should always call 999.