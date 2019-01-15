Tributes paid to ‘extremely loving’ Derbyshire mum who has died aged 44

Heartfelt tributes have been paid to an adored woman – described as ‘the best mum in the world’ – who tragically died in her sleep.

Rachel Knutton, 44, who lived in Buxton before moving to Chesterfield in recent years, sadly passed away during the early hours of Monday last week.

Rachel Knutton. Picture submitted by family.

In a statement, Rachel’s family said: “Rachel was a hard-working woman with a massive personality and an even bigger heart.

“Rachel had six children – Jodie, 25, Jamie, 21, Imogen, 10, Georgie, eight, Neve, seven, and Joshua, who would have been 26.

“Her children described her as ‘the best mum in the world, bubbly, funny and extremely loving’.

“Rachel will leave a massive hole in all her children’s hearts and will never be forgotten.

“Rachel was expecting two grandchildren – her first grandson in March and her first granddaughter in May.

“She was so excited to meet her grandchildren and was getting herself ready to be a nana for the first time.

“Rachel will also be missed dearly by her mum and dad Carol and Chris, Craig, who is the father of her two youngest children, sister and brothers Alison, Ryan and Blake as well as other close family and friends, of which she had many.

“Rachel stole the hearts of her community as well as everyone who had the pleasure of meeting her.

“Rachel was committed to her career and her dedication to helping others drove her to follow her chosen career path.

“She moved away from her hometown of Buxton to Southport for many years and finally settled with her young family, close to her sister in Chesterfield.

“She mainly worked with the elderly and vulnerable adults, becoming a registered manager in both these fields.

“In her most recent management role working with vulnerable children, herself and her team obtained an outstanding Ofsted report that herself and everyone around her were very proud of.

“Rachel changed so many lives and will be truly missed by her company Blue Mountain Homes and all the people she supported.

“‘Once seen, never forgotten’ sums Rachel up.

“If she was ever in your life you certainly wouldn’t forget her.”

Rachel’s funeral will take place at St Peter’s Church in Fairfield, Buxton, at 2pm on February 1.

Her family said everyone is welcome to attend and people are urged to wear something vibrant to reflect Rachel’s personality.