Tremors felt across UK after 4.4 earthquakes hits

More than 4,000 people have already reported feeling tremors after an earthquake has shaken the country.

The earthquake of 4.4 magnitude has sent ripples across the country after starting in Swansea, Wales at 2.31pm today - Saturday, February 17.

The earthquake has been felt as far north as Manchester and Liverpool and as far east as Leicester and London.

Dyfed Powys Police force said it had received “an extremely high volume” of calls relating to tremors.

Meanwhile, South Wales Police urged the public to avoid calling the emergency services unless it was to report damage or injuries.