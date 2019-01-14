Trees fall on car in Buxton

Two trees fell onto a car in Buxton which left sections of the trees overhanging onto a road.

Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service attended the incident yesterday, Sunday, January 13 at 3pm on Green Road.

Firefighters from Buxton made the scene safe until Highways arrived.