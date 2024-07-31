Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The early stages of work on the Mottram Bypass will commence this summer with the work’s compound being set up and construction will officially start early 2025.

National Highways, who will be delivering the project, say the new road will ease congestion between Manchester and Sheffield on the A57 and A628.

A spokesperson for National Highways North West said: “We can now begin construction on the A57 Link Roads scheme. This summer, we'll be setting up our site compound, with main construction kicking off in early 2025.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The A57 Link Roads project, formerly known as the Trans-Pennine Upgrade, is part of the Government’s second Roads Investment Strategy.

Work to start on Mottram bypass this summer.

A Highways spokesperson said: “The A57 and A628 between Manchester and Sheffield currently suffer from heavy congestion, creating unreliable journeys.

“This restricts potential economic growth, as the delivery of goods to businesses is often delayed and the route is not ideal for commuters, which limits employment opportunities.

“Much of this heavy traffic travels through local roads, which disrupts the lives of communities and makes it difficult and potentially unsafe for pedestrians to cross the roads.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“These issues will only get worse with time if significant improvements aren’t made.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The current scheme has evolved over more than 50 years as different ideas have been explored.

In 2017, after a wide consultation about a number of different options, Highways announced a package of Trans-Pennine Upgrade work, to improve the existing route connecting the M67 at Mottram in Longdendale to the M1, north of Sheffield.

They then held another consultation on the proposed package of upgrades in 2018, and have since split the work into two projects which are being delivered separately.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Upgrades to the Westwood roundabout near Sheffield; packaged with technology improvements along the A628, A616 and A61, including electronic signs and improved closure gates

Creation of two new link roads at the western end of the A57/A628 route, to provide a dual carriageway bypass around Mottram in Longdendale

Advertisement Hide Ad

The A57 Link Roads project will include the creation of two new link roads; Mottram Moor Link Road – a new dual carriageway from the M67 junction 4 roundabout to a new junction on the A57(T) at Mottram Moor; and A57 Link Road – a new single carriageway link from the A57(T) at Mottram Moor to a new junction on the A57 in Woolley Bridge.

The spokesperson said: “We started construction on the Westwood roundabout and technology improvements in March 2020.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“However, as the A57 Link Roads scheme is classed as a Nationally Significant Infrastructure Project, to build it, we need to apply for a ‘Development Consent Order (DCO)’, which will be examined by the Planning Inspectorate and approved by the Secretary of State.”

The scheme will reduce congestion and improve the reliability of people’s journeys - through Mottram in Longdendale and between Manchester and Sheffield.

Once completed it will also reduce noise levels and pollution for neighbouring properties - by reducing the amount of traffic from the existing A57 through Mottram in Longdendale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will also allow local communities to reconnect and create better conditions for pedestrians, cyclists and equestrians - in Mottram in Longdendale.