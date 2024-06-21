Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A serious crash has closed one of the main cross Pennine routes between Sheffield and Manchester.

National Highways says the crash has stopped traffic in both directions on the A628 Woodhead Pass, with the collision happening late this morning.

Emergency services are on the scene, they have confirmed.

National Highways Yorkshire Yorkshire said in a statement: “Traffic is stopped in both directions on the A628 between the junctions with the A6024 Woodhead and the A616 Flouch due to a collision.”

The Woodhead Pass has been closed between Sheffield and Manchester. Photo: Google

They stated that South Yorkshire Police are on the scene, and that there are delays on the approach the the incident.

Police have been approached for information on the incident.

The Woodhead Pass is one of the two major link roads connecting Sheffield and Manchester across the Pennines, along with the A57 Snake Pass.