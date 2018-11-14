Woman, 64, who died in A53 collision named by police

A woman who died in a crash on the A53 between Buxton and Leek has been named by police.

The collision, involving a Fiat 500 and a Peugeot 307, occurred near to the Winking Man pub at Upper Hulme just after 5pm on Saturday.

Paula Miller, who was a passenger in one of the vehicles, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

The 64-year-old was from the Westlands area of Newcastle-under-Lyme.

A spokesperson for Staffordshire Police said: "Specialist officers are supporting her family at this sad and difficult time."

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage is asked to call Staffordshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 547 of November 10.