Which roads into Buxton have been affected by ice?

Most major roads into Buxton are now open despite a number of overnight closures to do ice.

The Cat and Fiddle A537 was closed overnight however it has reopened now, while Ringinglow Road still remains closed from its closure last night, January 31.

See which schools have been closed due to snow.

Snake Pass and the A624 are “passable with care”, and all major roads have been gritted.

A spokesman for Derbyshire County Council said: “Cat and Fiddle was closed overnight but is now open. Ringinglow Road A6187 still closed.

“Snake Pass and A624 Glossop to Chapel Road passable with care, gritters on both roads currently.

“All primary routes gritted 6pm yesterday and 3am today. Take care out there.”