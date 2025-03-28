Two vehicle collision involving fuel tanker leaves busy Derbyshire road closed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Drivers are warned of delays as A5004 Buxton Road is partially closed.

A5004 Buxton Road is closed in both ways between Manchester Road (Buxton) and Buxton Road (Whaley Bridge).

This is due to an accident involving a fuel tanker.

Traffic monitoring website Inrix has reported that heavy traffic has built up in the area.

Derbyshire police have issued an appeal to drivers to avoid the area.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire police said: “Part of the A5004 is closed in Buxton, near to the North Lodge, due to a two vehicle collision. Please avoid the area and find an alternative route.”