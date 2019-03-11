Two High Peak roads re-open - but two still remain closed

Two High Peak roads which were closed due to snow and ice have now re-opened.

However, two routes still remain closed.

Earlier this morning, Derbyshire County Council said the A6024 Holme Moss, A537 / A54 Cat and Fiddle, A57 Snake Pass and A53 Axe Edge were all closed due to overnight snow and ice.

However, the A537/A54 Cat and Fiddle and the Derbyshire side of the A53 Axe Edge are now both open. Derbyshire County Council said they were waiting to hear from colleagues in Staffordshire over whether the Staffordshire side of the road was back open yet.

And the A6024 Holme Moss and the A57 Snake Pass remain closed.

Gritters have been out throughout the night on primary and secondary routes across the county.

And with freezing conditions and high winds during the night, along with rain, sleet and snow in some areas, there may be icy patches even on treated roads so motorists are advised to take extra care when travelling.