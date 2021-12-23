Time running out to have your say on proposed changes to Buxton to Manchester rail line services

A twice-hourly service on the line was introduced before the pandemic, but when covid hit and emergency timetabling came in as passenger numbers fell, the twice-hourly service as confined to peak times.

Now Northern Rail, who operate the line, are proposing to stick to the reduced service provision for their timetable from December 2022.

The Friends of Buxton Station (FoBS) group are now urging people to get involved in the consultation, and help protect the service.

A consultation on proposed changes to the timetable for the Buxton to Manchester rail line is open until December 31.

Dave Carlisle, FoBS chairman, said: “The impact on the Buxton line will be a reduction in off-peak service from two trains per hour to one hourly train.

"Clearly this does not help the drive to grow Buxton’s tourist market and also negatively impacts local communities along the line, especially Dove Holes and Middlewood.”

The consultation is open until December 31 and High Peak MP Robert Largan is also encouraging people to have their say.

"There is no doubt that the pandemic has had a big impact on passenger numbers and we’re clearly seeing some adjustments to rail services as a result,” he said.

"But we now need to make sure that two trains per hour are retained for off-peak services as well as during peak times on the Buxton-Manchester line.

"I strongly encourage residents to respond to the consultation and have their say.”

You can view the proposed timetable at https://www.northernrailway.co.uk/images/manchesterTT/Buxton_-_Manchester_EWD.pdf.