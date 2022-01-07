Snow causes disruption to High Peak Buses services
Snow in the High Peak is causing disruption to some bus services operated by High Peak Live.
Friday, 7th January 2022, 9:57 am
Updated
Friday, 7th January 2022, 11:49 am
The company has confirmed that several services are currently affected by the weather, with the Met Office forecasting heavy snow for the area for much of the day.
Routes currently affected are:
*The 394 service has been suspended.
*The 393 service has been suspended.
*The 390 service has been suspended due to heavy snow in Glossop.
*The 199 service has now resumed serving Peak Dale.
We’ll bring you any further changes once they are announced.