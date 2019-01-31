Snake Pass open for cars however ice is still a problem

Following closure due to heavy snow and ice on Tuesday afternoon, Snake Pass has reopened to cars today (January 31).

Heavy snowfall closed four major roads into Buxton, including Snake Pass, Cat and Fiddle and Axe Edge and The Silk Road.

9 Jan 2015...Snake Pass in the High Peak (for archive). Picture Scott Merrylees

The roads have cleared and Snake Pass is now open, however Derbyshire Councy Council has warned that ice is still an issue.

A spokesman said: “Snake Pass is now open. Take it steady up there as conditions are still challenging.

“Ringinglow Road - the A6187 to the county boundary - remains closed due to ice.

“Ice is still a problem on the county’s roads as the low temperatures mean the grit is not as effective.”