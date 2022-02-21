Storm Franklin: Northern Rail advises passengers not to travel with severe disruption on High Peak routes
Northern Rail is advising passengers not to travel today as Storm Franklin brings further disruption.
Many trains have been cancelled with severe disruption affecting dozens of routes.
The Buxton to Manchester route, and the Sheffield, Hope Valley and Manchester Piccadilly route are both affected.
Northern Rail said: “Storm Franklin is causing significant disruption to the Northern network. Customers should expect delays and cancellations and are strongly advised not to travel across the whole Northern network.
“Due to the severe weather and numerous incidents, caused by the storm, we will be terminating all services in the North West. No further trains will run until at least 10:30, this might be extended.
“Do not attempt to travel, do not head to stations as there are no alternatives.”
To see the latest situation on the trains, visit https://www.northernrailway.co.uk/.