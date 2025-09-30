Serious collision closes busy road between Chesterfield and Baslow

Drivers are warned of delays and asked to avoid the area.

The A619 is currently closed between Chesterfield and Baslow due to a serious collision.

Derbyshire police officers are in attendance at the scene.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area and take alternative routes.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire police said: “The A619 from Chesterfield to Baslow is currently closed after a serious collision.

“The road will remain closed for some time and drivers are asked to avoid the area and take alternative routes.”