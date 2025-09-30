Serious collision closes busy road between Chesterfield and Baslow

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 30th Sep 2025, 12:28 BST
Drivers are warned of delays and asked to avoid the area.

The A619 is currently closed between Chesterfield and Baslow due to a serious collision.

Derbyshire police officers are in attendance at the scene.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area and take alternative routes.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire police said: “The A619 from Chesterfield to Baslow is currently closed after a serious collision.

“The road will remain closed for some time and drivers are asked to avoid the area and take alternative routes.”

