Roads in Buxton and Hope Valley to be resurfaced as part of £10 million programme

Work on the programme started this week, with parts of more than 325 roads in the county set to be resurfaced or surface dressed over the next year.

Contractors started on the road resurfacing programme on May 17, and will begin the surface dressing programme in July.

Derbyshire County Council has announced a £10m programme of work on the county's roads

During May and June, the programme will see resurfacing work take place on:

*Burlow Road, Buxton – from Heathfield Nook Road to Grinlow Road

* A6 Bakewell Road, Buxton from Morrisons roundabout to Fairfield Road

* A6187 Castleton Road, Hope, from Pindale Road to Edale Road and the junction with Marsh Avenue

* A6187 Castleton Road, Hope – from Railway Bridge to Warehouse Lane.

Derbyshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Highways Assets and Transport, Councillor Kewal Singh Athwal said: “The £10m we will spend on resurfacing and surface dressing is part of the £40m we announced we’d spend on our roads last year.

“Improving the roads is a major priority for the council, and this programme of improvements is just a start. Over the coming year we will also be carrying out work on pavements, drains, bridges and retaining walls.

“Our own teams have done much of the prep work needed, and we are using contractors to do the actual resurfacing and surface dressing.

“There will be some delays to road users and inconvenience to those who live locally, for which we apologise in advance. But we simply can’t spend this amount of money without causing delays and some inconvenience. All of the road resurfacing work will be done in the evenings, so we don’t affect the majority of road users."

The A6 Matlock Street, Bakewell, from Granby Road to Holywell junction and the A6 Haddon Road, Bakewell, from Haddon Road/Agricultural Way allotments to Intake Lane, will also be resurfaced during May and June.