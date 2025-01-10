Roads across Derbyshire remain closed due to snow and flooding

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A number of roads across Derbyshire are still closed this morming, following snow at the weekend and flooding on Monday.

Derbyshire County Council, which is the Highways Authority responsible for the county’s roads, said this morning: “We've had another very cold night with our crews out since 2am gritting all primary and secondary routes. We hope to get gritters on the closed roads this morning to work towards reopening them.

“We are putting down more grit as the temperatures are forecast to be very low. This means that we can't do a whole route on one lorry full of grit, with the crews having to return to their depots to refill. Gritting rounds therefore will take longer to complete.”

The following roads also remain closed due to snow or ice.

Heavy snow in the High Peak in Derbyshire on Monday caused problems for motorists, with some roads still closed four days later

Mam Nick, Edale to Rushup Edge

A6024 Holme Moss

Goyts Lane, off A5004 near Buxton

Rylah Hill, Palterton

Back Lane, Youlgrave closed from junction with moor Lane to junction with Conksbury Lane

Curbar Lane from its junction with Dukes Drive, The Hillock, Bar Road and Clodhall Lane to its junction with the A621/Sheffield Road

Roads closed due to flooding include:

Leathersley Lane, Scropton

Breach Lane, Hatton

Bargate Lane, Repton

Ingleby Road, Stanton by Bridge and Ingleby Lane

Unamed road between Main Street Ingelby to A514 Swarkstone Bridge (nr John Thompson PH)

Twyford Triangle heading north to Buckford Lane

Ferry Lane, Twyford

The council spokesperson added: “Take care if you are travelling on the roads and remember never to drive into flood water or through road closure signs which are there for your safety.

“We'll continue to monitor the weather conditions and we'll do our very best to keep Derbyshire moving. We will update this page when we have more news.”