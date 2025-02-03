Problem parking continues at popular Peak District tourist hotspots – with police urging drivers to park safely

Drivers have been hit with tickets at a number of popular Peak District tourist hotspots – with problem parking persisting in the area.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have issued tickets to a number of vehicles at Mam Tor, Winnats Pass and Edale – with problem parking continuing in these parts of the Peak District over the weekend.

A team spokesperson said: “Officers from the Buxton Safer Neighbourhood Team have been out in the Hope Valley again this weekend as usual, after complaints continued about the state of parking in and around Mam Tor, Winnats Pass and Edale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Visitors continue to park inconsiderately in certain locations in the Valley and again tickets have been issued to offending vehicles by Derbyshire County Council’s civil enforcement officers.

“If you travel to this location for your outdoor enjoyment, please be aware that if your vehicle is parked inconsiderately you will receive a ticket.”