Police recovery for driver who took near-50 ton lorry down narrow Peak District gorge
Police were called to an incident which saw a driver attempt to navigate a notoriously narrow pass with a truck that was more than five times too heavy.
Tuesday, 15th February 2022, 12:21 pm
Yesterday evening, the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit reported that a lorry had become stuck on Winnats Pass near Castleton.
Despite the 7.5 ton limit on the pass, the driver was in charge of a 44 ton vehicle.
A DRPU spokesperson said: “Not the driver’s fault though, of course- his sat nav sent him down there. Recovery arranged and ticket issued.”