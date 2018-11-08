Northern releases amended timetables ahead of Saturday's strike action

Northern has announced details of its amended timetables for the latest RMT strike action on Saturday (November 10).

The rail operator expects to run only around 30 per cent of services across its entire network during the industrial action, and is advising customers to plan their travel carefully.

This weekend also sees the launch of the Christmas markets in Manchester with thousands of people expected to travel to the city for the traditional start of the festive season.

A spokesperson for Northern said: "Customers are reminded of the impact the amended timetables will have on travel to and from Manchester."

Saturday Manchester services

Buxton: Eight trains through the day to Manchester – last train to Buxton is at 7.24pm from Piccadilly

Hadfield/Glossop: One train per hour – last train to Hadfield/Glossop is at 6.59pm from Piccadilly

The industrial action is part of an ongoing dispute between the RMT and Northern over the proposed introduction of driver-only trains, a move which the union claims would make the travelling public less safe.

For full details of Northern’s timetables for November 10, visit northernrailway.co.uk/strike or at nationalrail.co.uk.