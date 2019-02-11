Northern rail strike: Full Saturday service to be reinstated in High Peak this weekend

A full Saturday timetable is expected to be reinstated this weekend after industrial action involving Northern rail services was suspended.

The RMT agreed to suspend industrial action last week and recommence talks about the future role of conductors.

It followed positive discussions between the RMT and Northern - brokered by ACAS chair Sir Brendan Barber.

David Brown, managing director at Northern, said: “We warmly welcome RMT’s decision to suspend its strike action and recommence talks about what the future role of the conductor looks like.”

“We have been very clear in these discussions that there will be a conductor on all our trains now and into the future.

“We are looking forward to further positive talks with RMT about operational models moving ahead so that we can resolve their dispute and bring it to an end.”

The rail company said the suspension of industrial action came too late to reinstate a full schedule for February 9.

However a spokesman for Northern added: “From Saturday February 16, we are pleased to confirm that we will be running a full Saturday timetable.”