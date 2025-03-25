Next steps for one of Britain’s most dangerous roads Long Hill A5004

Work to install speed cameras along Long Hill - one of the country’s most dangerous roads - will begin next month.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Electricity is being installed along the A5004 to supply power for average speed cameras which will go live in April.

This has been an ongoing project for road safety for several years and Derbyshire County Council received a share of a national £175m Safer Roads Fund from the Department for Transport to carry out safety improvements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Derbyshire County Councillor Gary Thompson is in charge of the Safer Roads Fund project.

The start of the A5004 Long Hill Road Which Runs Between Buxton And Whaley Bridge where new safety measures are being put in. Photo Jason Chadwick

In an update sent out by DCC it said: “Electricity Northwest will start to install power supplies for the average speed camera installations during March. The speed camera posts and equipment installation will then follow during April, with the sites switched on soon after.

“Work has resumed on completing the Manchester Road shared footway.

“Reports are being commissioned to support the planning application for the link footway between Cold Springs Farm and Old Road which will be made in the coming months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Land acquisition discussions are ongoing with the farmer and Severn Trent Water for the link footpath.

“We will also return to undertake maintenance work on the steeper sections of Old Road where washout occurred following the storm before Christmas.”

Plans for the 7.5mile stretch of the A5004, with a £2.291m budget, include: reducing speed limits; Introducing average-speed cameras; redesigning and improving the A5004 junction with the A53 Buxton town centre, and creating a new off-road cycle route to Old Road; providing better cycle connections between Buxton and Whaley Bridge; and extending the pavement to create raised crossing points across side road entrances to help pedestrians and cyclists.

The crossings points will be introduced at the A5004 junctions with Park Road, Devonshire Road and Marlborough Road in Buxton and at New Road in Whaley Bridge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New tactile paving will also be provided and the pavement will be widened to improve pedestrian safety at the A5004 Vaughan Road and Mevril Road junctions in Whaley Bridge.

County Councillor Ruth George for the Whaley Bridge ward added: “The speed cameras are due to be installed in April and will hopefully deter dangerous driving and the racers who speed through our towns on the way to or from Long Hill.”