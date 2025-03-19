Train operator Northern has announced motorists at Chinley station car park will be hit with parking charges from next month.

Last year Northern introduced new car parking charges across 14 stations on the network including New Mills Newtown, Whaley Bridge, Hathersage in Hope Valley and Disley in East Cheshire.

Charges for Chinley station were planned but pushed back because of works at the community centre.

Now from Monday April, 7 the tariff will apply for the 30 parking spaces by the station.

Motorists will get 30 minutes free but after that there will be charges. Between 6am and 4pm it will be 50p for two hours, residents parking from 4pm to 6am will also be 50p. 24-hour parking starts at £2 for one day and goes to £14 for a full week.

Speaking about the charges a spokesperson for the Chinley and Buxworth Transport Group said: “This is one week later than originally advertised by Northern.

“Why not encourage travel by rail and help alleviate congestion on the roads by having free parking?

“People will find a way to park elsewhere, the revenue to cost equation of maintaining a charging system in the car parks will simply not add up, Northern will end up losing money on the scheme and it's possible that fewer people will use the trains.”

The news, shared on the transport group’s facebook page has not been well received.

One resident said: “Good luck to everyone who lives on all the roads surrounding the station.

“It's going to be chaos for parking.

“Such a ridiculous thing to do in such a small village.” Another said: “Will they pay it? No. They will park all over the village instead, choking it further.”

A third added: “I'm really looking forward to even more parking issues in the village and an empty car park.”

A spokesperson for Northern added: “Northern Car parking facilities are available at stations throughout the Northern network.

“At some station car parks, there is a small charge.

“Contactless payments is available at some stations by using RingGo.

“Where ticket offices are available car parking tickets can be purchased at the ticket office.”