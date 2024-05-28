New car parking charges brought in at High Peak and Hope Valley stations

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Commuters who park their car at stations in the High Peak have hit out at the introduction of new parking charges.

Northern has announced from Tuesday May, 28 charges will be brought in at 14 stations across the network that previously had free parking. This includes New Mills Newtown, Whaley Bridge, Hathersage in Hope Valley and Disley in East Cheshire. In Spring 2025 charges will be brought in at Chinley Station.

Motorists now get 30 minutes free but after that there will be charges. Between 6am and 4pm it will be 50p for two hours, residents parking from 4pm to 6am will also be 50p. 24-hour parking starts at £2 for one day and goes to £14 for a full week.

However, the parking charges can only be paid through the app RingGo which has a 20p service fee for every transaction and then an additional 20p service fee for a reminder text as the parking is about to expire.

New car parking charges have been brought in at several station car parks across the High Peak, Hope Valley and East Cheshire.

Residents have been speaking out about the charges on social media, with one saying: ‘they want us using public transport but charge you for absolutely everything. You'd think the price of train tickets would be enough’.

Another said: “If you work in Manchester each day and drive to the station, that's an extra £40 per month you'll need to find. This will just lead to people leaving cars in the residential streets around the station.”

A third said the charges would mean that public transport is no longer the cheapest option for their commute: “I pay £141.70 for a monthly ticket into Manchester and now an additional £40 for parking. Unfortunately, even considering wear and tear on my car and petrol prices, it is now cheaper for me to drive into work than take public transport. Such a shame.”

A spokesperson for Northern said: “Car parking facilities are available at stations throughout the Northern network. At some station car parks, there is a small charge.

“Contactless payments is available at some stations by using RingGo. Where ticket offices are available car parking tickets can be purchased at the ticket office.”