New campaign group for Peak District railway reinstatement to hold launch event

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A new splinter group calling for the reinstatement of the disused central Peak District train line will set out its stall at a public meeting in Matlock later this month, but the latest signals from the new East Midlands Mayor suggest there is no light at the end of the tunnel.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Campaign for the Peak Line (CPL) is a new vehicle led by Stephen Chaytow, who recently left his role as chief executive of the Manchester and East Midlands Rail Action Partnership Limited (MEMRAP), and will host its first public event at the Imperial Rooms, starting 6pm, on Friday, October 25.

For the last six years, Stephen has been the public face of efforts to re-establish the rails from Ambergate Junction to Buxton, Chinley and beyond, allowing a regular Derby to Manchester passenger service for the first time since the line closed in 1968.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While speaking diplomatically about the reasons for his departure, Stephen thinks that branching out into a new organisation can ultimately help realise the ambitions of all those who share his vision.

The Peak Line was closed in 1968 and today the route is known as the Monsal Trail. (Photo: Colin Boocock)

He said: “It’s such a large and complex project that it may not be a bad thing to have people coming at it from two different standpoints, and I think there’s merit in what I’m doing.

“If the East Midlands Mayor eventually gets to the point where she says ‘Well done, Stephen’ but we’re going with this other set of proposals, I’ll step down and play golf knowing we have still managed to reopen the line.”

Though the separation between the now Manchester-based MEMRAP and CPL may become clearer over time, Stephen says there are key differences in their working methods and scope.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “MEMRAP is now taking a very ‘back office’ orientated approach with a small team at the Department for Transport, whereas I’m very close to the ground and all the different local stakeholders.”

Stephen Chaytow, formerly of MEMRAP and now the Campaign for the Peak Line. (Photo: Jason Chadwick/Derbyshire Times)

Various proposals for reinstatement of the line have talked up its advantages for the Peak District stone and minerals industry in an era when carbon emissions are an ever greater concern and governments have tilted towards private financing of infrastructure.

But an emphasis on freight traffic might not be what many Derbyshire residents would hope to gain from the project.

Stephen said: “There are two potential groups of passenger services. Those travelling in and out of the Peak District, and then the intercity set serving Leicester and Derby, currently connecting to Stockport via Chesterfield and the Hope Valley Line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I don’t think that second group are of much interest to MEMRAP now, but for me they are the glittering jewel in the crown and provide a large chunk of benefit in any cost-benefit calculations.”

The proposed line reinstatement would run through the heart of the Peak District National Park.

The Derbyshire Times has approached MEMRAP for comment but in its last public statement in May, operations director Martyn Guiver described a significant step towards beginning a full feasibility study.

Of course, if they are ever to succeed any strand of the campaigns will still have to overcome the buffers erected by the Peak District National Park Authority – which maintains the Monsal Trail for walking and cycling along the old rail route – Derbyshire County Council and decision makers in Westminster.

Stephen and CPL maintain the proposition from MEMRAP that an improved trail could be created alongside the train line, though that has so far done little to sway public officials.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But with regional transport policy now devolved to the East Midlands Combined Authority (EMCA) and Mayor Claire Ward, and a carriage-load of new MPs now elected in key constituencies, Stephen believes they will look at the idea with fresh eyes.

He said: “The last public meeting I had with MEMRAP was in Belper in April. It couldn’t have gone any better. All four mayoral candidates were there, and they all said they would be willing to fund a study on reinstatement.”

Also among the candidates was former Conservative MP Ben Bradley, leader of Nottinghamshire County Council and now also portfolio holder for transport at the EMCA.

However, when approached by the Derbyshire Times this week, the Mayor took a different line on reinstatement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “During my campaign, I had the opportunity to meet with local residents and hear directly from passionate campaigners about restoring the Peaks and Dales Line.

“While I recognise the enthusiasm and commitment of the campaigners, given the current freeze on rail projects across the country and the fact that the Combined County Authority doesn’t yet have the relevant transport powers, we are unable to offer support for this proposal at this time.

“We will, however, continue to follow transport developments closely as we prepare for future opportunities.”

The central theme of the Matlock meeting will be revisiting the Scott-Wilson official report from 2004 which did not advocate reinstatement but recommended safeguarding land along the line so the option was always there. Stephen will be laying out the case based on changing conditions in the years since.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “In previous discussions with Network Rail, they’ve said this is one of a tiny number of projects with the potential to significantly reshape the national network.

“Its become increasingly apparent that since the financial crash the UK has been on a bit of a slide. This is an opportunity to turn things around that’s only available to Derbyshire and the East Midlands.”

For more details of the meeting and to register interest in attending, visit tickettailor.com/events/thepeakline/1396150.

For updates from the campaign, visit thepeakline.org or follow @Cam4ThePeakLine on Twitter/X.

Support your Derbyshire Times by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe.