New bus service will take passengers from Buxton to Castelton via Dove Holes, Chapel-en-le-Frith, Edale and Hope. Photo Jason Chadwick

Passengers will now be able to travel daily from Buxton to Castelton after a new bus service has been introduced by High Peak Buses and Derbyshire County Council.

A spokesperson for High Peak Buses said: “From Sunday June, 30 a new 62 service will operate between Buxton and Castleton via Dove Holes, Chapel-en-le-Frith, Edale and Hope, with some journeys operating between Edale and Castleton.”

The 62 will operate between Buxton and Castleton via Dove Holes, Chapel-en-le-Frith, Edale and Hope, with some journeys operating between Edale and Castleton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From Buxton to Castleton, the new service will depart at 8.25am, 12.20pm and 3.45pm.

From Edale to Castleton, it will depart at 10am, 1.40pm and 5.10pm.

Returning from Casteleton to Buxton, it will depart at 10.25am, 2.05pm, and 6.05pm.

And leaving from Castleton to Edale, the bus will depart at 9.25am, 1.20pm, and 4.50pm.