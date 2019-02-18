New £100,000 footbridge planned for A515

A council is looking to spend £100,000 on a new footbridge to prevent people from having to walk along a busy Peak District road.

Derbyshire County Council has pledged its support to the scheme after 276 residents called for further safety measures on the A515 near Fenny Bentley.

The petitioners had asked for a pedestrian-only bridge over Bentley Brook, next to where the A515 crosses the stream on a road bridge, between the junctions with Ashes Lane and the B5056.

At the moment, pedestrians are having to walk for 45 metres across the road bridge with the risk of being hit by vehicles, due to a “missing link” of pavement.

The speed limit on this stretch of the A515 is 50mph, although it drops to 40mph shortly after the bridge through Fenny Bentley.

The stretch of the A515 between Buxton and Ashbourne is often the site of car crashes.

A report by the county council, supporting the scheme, says: “The A515 is classed as a primary route within the road hierarchy in Derbyshire.

“It carries a high volume of traffic with infrequent safe gaps in the traffic for pedestrians to cross the bridge.

“A relatively high percentage of the traffic flow is made up of heavy goods vehicles, resulting in an unsafe and vulnerable environment for pedestrians.

“The bridge is used by pedestrians to link the many outdoor amenities Fenny Bentley has to offer; caravan and holiday parks, popular walking trails, and local businesses all encouraging cycling and walking.

“The highway infrastructure should, where practical and if costs allow, be aligned by the pedestrians’ main trip origins and destinations.”

The council has forecast that the “feasible” project could cost £100,000 based on a preliminary assessment. Work could start either this summer or in the summer of 2020.

Deputy leader of authority, Coun Simon Spencer, who is responsible for highways and is the local councillor for the area, said: “I fully support the implementation of the footway extension over the Bentley Brook Bridge for its length on the A515, the introduction of it is well overdue.

“I welcome the production of the report and look forward to it being presented at cabinet in the near future.”