Moving Buxton Station tribute to First World War heroes

A striking tribute has been installed at Buxton’s railway station to mark the 100th anniversary when the guns fell silent at the end of the Great War.

With the help of the local U3A’s “Knit and Natter” group, a pair of Silent Soldiers now stand with heads bowed in remembrance with 100 knitted poppies cascading from their joined hands.

The display is enhanced by First World War-inspired poetry written by Buxton wordsmith Rob Stevens; all influenced by The Great War and written in tribute to Rob’s relative Robert Leonard Howe.

David Carlisle, chairman of the Friends of Buxton Station (FoBS) which organised the tribute, said: “We wanted to show our respect and join in the national commemoration of this important event.

“We are very touched that the U3A members, Margaret Swain, Kath Wright, Susan Mycock and Sheila Beagles knitted these poppies. During the war, garments were knitted at home and sent to those fighting on the front-line. We wanted to show that link in our tribute.”

Margaret added: “We were delighted to be asked to help out in this way. It is fitting that knitted poppies feature in this display and particularly poignant for us when we think about what they represent.”

Buxton Station played a vital role during The Great War as the focal point in the town where soldiers left to join the fight or returned from the battlefield.

It grew in importance when The Granville Canadian Red Cross Special Hospital opened in Buxton in November 1917. Ambulance trains became a regular feature, ferrying the war-wounded into town for treatment from their physical and mental injuries.