A mountain biker has sustained inuries after a crash in the Peak District.

Edale Mountain Rescue Team have been called to reports that a mountain biker crashed sustaining a leg injury.

The incident happened at 4.45 pm on Saturday, October 5, while the biker was riding down a difficult Peak District trail known as The Beast towards Ladybower.

The casualty was given pain relief and had the injured leg splinted before being evacuated by stretcher down to Green Bridge. The biker was later passed into the care of the East Midlands Ambulance Service.

Following the incident, a spokesperson for the Edale Mountain Rescue said: “We wish the casualty well.”